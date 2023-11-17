BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Baby Fold is celebrating 30 years of its Festival of Trees. There are more than 750 custom-decorated Christmas Trees for people to bid on.

For the milestone year, the organization added an Avanti’s Family Night featuring Spiderman and Elsa from Frozen. Also new this year is the Christmas Market featuring arts and crafts from local artists. The festival also has activities for children such as face painting, a scavenger hunt, and photos with Santa.

Sam Guillory, The Baby Fold’s Vice-President of Development & Public Relations, said they are excited to celebrate the holidays with the community.

“The community understands the Festival of Trees supports The Baby Fold which in turn cares for kids and families right here in our local community. So, we have been so blessed to have community support throughout the years.”

To buy tickets or bid online click here.