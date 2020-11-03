The Battle of the Badges Blood Drive draws record numbers of donors

PEKIN, Ill (WMBD) — It’s a Battle of the Badges, all for a good cause.

For 15 years, the blood drive has enticed first responders and the community to give blood.

It’s a friendly competition between the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department and Pekin Fire and Police Departments.

Fire Prevention Officer, Jamie Evans, said the goal is to gather the most blood during the 12-hour blood drive.

“On a daily basis, police and fire fighters see a need in the streets on the 911 calls we respond to for blood. So, we kind of take that personal and then we roll it over, and bring it in to the annual blood drive competition that we all look forward to and encourage the community to come out and give,” said Evans.

As of Tuesday morning, the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office collected the most blood, but the Pekin Police Department won the competition.

Evans said this year marks the drive’s most successful year.

