The feeling of fall arrived at the Downtown Bloomington Farmers’ Market Saturday

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The feeling of fall was in the air Saturday at the Downtown Bloomington Farmer’s Market.

Pumpkins, corn, and straw bales were on display from Troyer Family Gardens. Kathy Troyer said customers are starting to buy fall décor.

“This is our first week we’ve had a whole whole lot of fall stuff and not a lot of our summer stuff left, now that we’re into fall it’s fun,” said Troyer.

She said the season is part of what makes the farmers market fun in October.

“It’s just the change of season which is why I love Central Illinois,” said Troyer.

Candice Dodson with Silver Stag Farm said she’s met a lot of new customers this year who hadn’t been to the market before.

“They’re impressed by the market, they’re like ‘oh we didn’t even know this existed,’ so it’s really great that word is starting to spread and more people are being apart of it,” said Dodson.

She recommends those who haven’t stopped by check out the farmers market, especially with the holiday season fast approaching.

“We’re here every Saturday through the end of October we’ll be outside, and then we do indoor markets in the coliseum, we have great big holiday markets the weekend before Thanksgiving and Christmas, so definitely come out, there’s something for everybody,” said Dodson.

There are four more Farmers’ Markets in October before they move indoors at Grossinger Motors Arena for the indoor season.