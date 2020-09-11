The Hayloft Shops gearing up 38th Annual Art Fair

MOSSVILLE, Ill (WMBD) — A Mossville tradition surviving the pandemic the hayloft shops are gearing up for the 38th Annual Art Fair.

Owner of the shops, Rebecca Schotthofer, said this particular year is in honor of her mother.

“The Hayloft Shops we’re kind of dedicating this 50 years to her, because she, it’s fun and exciting and we’ve been trying to celebrate all year but because of the COVID, of course we were here for a couple months. We just decided to go ahead with the art fair,” said Schotthofer.

Artists will be selling products and all the shops will be open including the gourmet shop.

Unlike previous years food samples won’t be available but there will be plenty of deserts to bring home.

“We will also have a bake sale Saturday by one of the local churches. So, we’re hoping it will be a great weekend,” said Schotthofer.

Schotthofer explains a little of the history of the decades old Mossville main stay.

“It started on our family farm, over on Cedar Hill’s Drive. In the horse barn up above in the hayloft. My mother started it with a friend,” said Schotthofer.

