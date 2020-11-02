The Salvation Army is looking to the community for help this holiday season

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — For more than 150 years The Salvation Army has been helping people in need, and with the holiday season approaching during a global pandemic, they’re setting their sights on trying to “rescue Christmas”.

They’re looking for volunteers, and with it being the 35th year of the annual “coats for kids” program, they’re asking for child and young adult sized coats from now until December 4th.

“There are collection barrels for our coats for kids program seen throughout various business and locations around Central Illinois,” said Bailee Baumann, special events coordinator for Peoria Salvation Army.

But it can’t be Christmas without toys. The Salvation Army is also looking for community members to shop for gifts for kids through its “Angel Tree” program; neighbors can pick a tag off a tree at all local area Walmart and Sam’s Club shopping centers, and purchase various gifts for kids who might otherwise go without.

“You’ll start to see those angel tree tags at local Walmart’s and Sam’s Clubs here in the listening area, so we invite you to be as generous as you can be,” said Major Heath Sells with the Peoria Salvation Army.

Those looking to ring bells at donation boxes or find out other volunteer opportunities with the salvation army, can do so with the click of a mouse.

“Registertoring.com, that’ll give you the opportunity to ring bells for the salvation army, for monetary gifts, or opportunities to volunteer in other ways, sapeoria.org,” said Sells.

