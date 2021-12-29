The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department spoke on Sheriff’s Deputy Riley’s death

INDIANA (WEHT) – A discussion on Sheriff’s Deputy Riley’s death happened. The Wayne Zcounty sheriff spoke briefly to the mdeia. “Keep your thoughts and prayers with his family.”

The suspect has been identified as Ray Tate. Tate was previously wanted for a carjacking in Knox County, Indiana. Police have not identified the name of the suspect in custody, but they do say that everyone they were looking for has been arrested and no suspects remain at large. Deputy Riley’s body was brought back to Wayne County after a coroner’s report in Vanderburgh County in Indiana.

All questions should go through Illinois State Police.