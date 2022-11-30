PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The latest tools, trucks, trailers and tractors are on display at the 41st annual Greater Peoria Farm Show.

Organizers said the three-day event is the largest indoor farm show in the state.

The show featured about 200 vendors representing more than 1,000 products and services.

“The one thing about farm shows in general is the fact that you have new and innovative equipment every year when you do a show and you always have new vendors,” Ronald Bormaster, the show manager, said.

Bormaster said these conventions show there is truly no one way to farm as the industry’s technology and machinery are always advancing.

“You always have GPS stuff and there is stuff out here where the tractor will drive itself,” Bormaster said. “You can buy solar, solar is a big thing right now. So you can go look at some of the solar companies, we’ve got several here and there is always something different in equipment that they have.”

One tool on the new and innovative front this year won’t be found on the ground, but rather in the sky. Representatives from Maverick Drone Systems displayed a $20,000 Agras T40 Spraying Drone.

“Going from previous versions that you’re maybe spraying about 30 acres in an hour,” Steven Carlton, Operations Manager for Maverick Drone Systems, said. “This one is rated at 60 acres in an hour. It’s got and 10 and a half gallon spray tank.”

In addition to the museum of machinery there was also a 2023 AG Market Outlook presentation.

Todd Hultman, lead analyst for DTN, said there was some good news for Illinois despite production obstacles, such as droughts and high corn and soybean prices, around the world.

“Here in Illinois you had fantastic corn and soybean production this year,” Hultman said. “So farmers have much higher than average yields for the country and this is coming at a time when our corn and soybean prices are much higher than they normally are.”

Hultman also said the war between Russian and Ukraine is impacting the industry, saying Ukraine is very important for food production.

He also said the possibility of a rail strike would be devastating to the industry.

“Our AG products of grain move on the rails,” Hultman said. “We have energy products like ethanol and diesel that can also move on the rail so it’s just very vital to our entire economy and the thought of having a strike would just cause all sorts of problems.”

Hultman said Brazil is also big competition when it comes to corn and soybean production and that is something to keep an eye on in the near future.