PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Kids in Peoria got a head start on the New Year’s countdown at the Peoria Civic Center Sunday evening.

At 6 pm, The New Year’s Eve ball which is filled with more than 2,000 LED lights dropped from 160 feet in the air above Peoria city hall.

The 5th annual PNC New Year’s Eve Kids Countdown featured bounce houses, balloon animals, and kids activities, all leading up to the ball drop and fireworks show.

Jenna Wiesner with PNC Bank said it is the perfect way for younger kids to experience the celebrations of New Year’s Eve without having to stay up past their bedtimes.

“It’s a great way for families to enjoy the New Year’s Eve countdown with some fun things inside, and then they get to go outside for a 6 pm ball drop instead of staying up until midnight,” said Wiesner.

Beau Sutherland with the Civic Center said the early ball drop will benefit kids and parents alike.

“The parents can come down, entertain their kids get them out of the house, wear them out and if they want to have an adult New Year’s Eve later they still have time to enjoy,” said Sutherland.

He said he hopes to see the Kid’s Countdown event grow bigger and better in the next few years.

“We used about 70,000 square feet of exhibit hall space, we’d love to use all of our exhibit hall space, 110,000 square feet. I think we are going to grow into that and have more activities and more community partners join us next year. That’s really where we want to grow,” he said.