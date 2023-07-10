PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three people, including one critically, were shot Saturday night and early Sunday morning as gun violence continues to plague Peoria’s streets.

Officers were called to the 500 block of West Martin L. King, Jr., Drive just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday on a report of a man having been shot. When they arrived, they learned the victim had been taken to a local hospital already, said Sgt. Amy Dotson of the Peoria Police Department.

A crime scene was located outside the CityScape apartment complex. The matter remains under investigation. The victim was listed in stable but critical condition, Dotson said.

Earlier in the evening, at 10:19 p.m., officers were called to 2500 block of Northeast Monroe Street after an alert from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system indicated 14 rounds had been fired.

A gunshot victim was located in the 500 block of Haungs Avenue with a minor graze wound, Dotson said. She added that shell casings were recovered at the scene.

Then, later in the evening, at 2:37 a.m., in the 3000 block of North University Street, which is near Steak ‘n Shake, there was an ShotSpotter alert which indicated 48 rounds were fired.

Officers found an unoccupied vehicle in the northbound lane of University Street with bullet strikes. They learned from people at the scene that those who were in the car fled the area on foot, Dotson said.

Later, officers learned that a victim arrived at a local hospital with several gunshot wounds, none of which were considered life-threatening.

No other victims were found during an extensive search with a drone, a police dog and officers looking around.

The following day, Sunday, was also exceptionally violent. For more information, click here.