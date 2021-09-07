Town of Normal amends liquor code for Normal Theatre

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — In the Twin-Cities, you may soon be able to drink at a local theater.

Tuesday, The Normal Town Council voting to amend the liquor code, allowing the Normal Theatre to serve alcoholic beverages.

Council Member Stan Nord had concerns with the town assuming liability for any reckless behavior, should patrons get too rowdy.

However, other council members agreed the town has had no problems at Ironwood Golf Course, which is currently a town-run entity serving alcohol to patrons.

“You know, I live adjacent to the golf course, and it appears we’ve had a good experience there of keeping patrons under check, I also commend our police force for doing what they need to do to keep the roads safe,” said Council Member Kathleen Lorenz.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, the council also approved a contract with Goodfield company Hoerr Construction Inc. for sanitary and storm sewer cleaning in the amount of $1.1 million.