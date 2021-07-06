Town of Normal approve ammonia removal study

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Leaders with the Town of Normal are taking extra steps to maintain good quality water for residents.

At Tuesday’s town council meeting, a resolution was approved to spend up to $140,000 to study the level of ammonia in the town’s drinking water.

Currently, 5 town wells have an excess of ammonia, requiring more additional flushing of the system.

Councilman Kevin McCarthy commended Director of Water John Burkhart for taking the steps to ensure good water for the town.

“It’s fantastic to see how proactive and fully vested we are in making sure that we’re delivering the best quality water that we can, we know that other communities struggle, but we don’t because of how on top of it you guys are and that this body believes in maintaining our water system so well,” said McCarthy to Burkhart.

The proposal is an agreement with engineering and construction firm CDM Smith, which specializes in water supply innovation.