Town of Normal partners with Midwest non-profit to provide the community with affordable PC’s

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — PC’s for People is a non-profit based out of Minnesota, looking to bridge the digital divide for those needing a computer.

Friday afternoons distribution tech event behind the Children’s Discovery Museum provided affordable refurbished computers to those in need.

Meloney Jones-White with PC’s for People said the need for technology is greater than ever with the current COVID-19 pandemic, and they’re happy to help fill that need.

“We know that with the global pandemic, everything has changed, we have people working from home, people working from school, and different things of that nature, and when you aren’t connected to technology, in the means of just being able to access it, it changes what you are able to do on a daily basis,” said Jones-White.

She says while the day was a busy one, they were happy to see members of the community taking advantage of the event.