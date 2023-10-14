TREMONT Ill. (WMBD) — Tremont’s last surviving World War II veteran is being honored for his 102nd birthday.

Bill Elliott turned 102 years old on Saturday, and the Village of Tremont gifted him with his own day. The Village has officially named October 14th as Bill Elliott Day in Tremont.

His son Tim Elliott lives with his father and said they’ve been celebrating the milestone the entire week.

“I’m very proud of him, he’s been a great dad for 75 years. He went over to the grade school (Tremont Grade School) earlier this week and all the kids sang happy birthday to him,” said Tim Elliott.

Bill Elliott served in World War II and was scheduled to go to Normandy on D-Day when his troops received new orders to go elsewhere. Elliot received the Purple Heart medal after injuring his hand in combat.