Tri-County area sees eight additional COVID-19 cases, 45 people recover

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Health Department reports 166 total COVID-19 cases in the Tri-County area, eight more from Saturday.

Sunday’s report show 108 cases in Peoria, 45 in Tazewell, and 13 positive cases in Woodford County. The area has had a total of seven deaths. Thursday health officials said a Peoria man in his 70s died Wednesday night from the virus.

Forty-five people in Peoria County have recovered from the virus. Forty-six are at home isolating and 14 are being treated at a local hospital.

