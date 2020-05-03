PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Health Department reports 166 total COVID-19 cases in the Tri-County area, eight more from Saturday.
Sunday’s report show 108 cases in Peoria, 45 in Tazewell, and 13 positive cases in Woodford County. The area has had a total of seven deaths. Thursday health officials said a Peoria man in his 70s died Wednesday night from the virus.
Forty-five people in Peoria County have recovered from the virus. Forty-six are at home isolating and 14 are being treated at a local hospital.
Latest Headlines
- Pritzker announces nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, banks will cash stimulus check for free
- Sport Baby Yoda and other Disney characters with Disney’s new line of cloth masks
- Tri-County area sees eight additional COVID-19 cases, 45 people recover
- Restaurants partner to feed workers combating virus outbreak
- Mayor threatens party-goers with arrest as virus toll mount