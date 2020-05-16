Tri-County COVID-19 update: 233 total cases, 161 people recover

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Health Department reports 233 total COVID-19 cases in the Tri-County.

There are now 156 positive cases in Peoria County, 62 in Tazewell, and 15 in Woodford. Six people have died in Peoria, three in Tazewell, and one in Woodford County.

One-hundred-thirteen people in Peoria County recovered from the virus. Thirty people are at home isolating and seven people are being treated at a local hospital.

In Tazewell County, the health department released 48 people recovered, three are hospitalized and eight are at home isolating.