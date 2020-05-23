Tri-County COVID-19 update: One new death brings the death toll to 13

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Health Department reports a woman in her 70s from a Peoria County long-term care facility dies of COVID-19.

Health officials didn’t disclose the nursing home but report she had multiple co-morbidities. This brings the death toll in Peoria County to eight.

There are now 177 positive cases in Peoria County, 67 in Tazewell, and 18 in Woodford. Three people have died in Tazewell and one in Woodford County. The Tri-County’s death toll is now 13.

One-hundred-forty-nine people in Peoria County recovered from the virus. Eighteen people are at home isolating and two people are being treated at a local hospital.

In Tazewell County, the health department released 53 people recovered, two are hospitalized and nine are at home isolating.

