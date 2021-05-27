Tri-county update shows 19 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 19 new and probable cases in the area Thursday.

Peoria County reported six new cases, bringing the county’s total to 23,463 with 356 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 12 new cases for a total of 17,075 with 288 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported one new case, bringing the county’s total cases to 4,853 with 91 deaths.

The Tazewell County Health Department reported two additional deaths, and the Woodford County Health Department reported one additional COVID-related death.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 45,391 cases with 735 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 98% of people have recovered and .45% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.06%.