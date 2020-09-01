Tri-County update shows 38 new cases of COVID-19

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local health departments reported 38 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Tuesday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update.

Peoria County reported 15 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 2,423 with 36 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 20 new cases for a total of 1,122 with 10 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 3 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 283 with four deaths.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 3,828 cases with 50 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states that 75.1% have recovered. 22% are self-isolating at home with a hospitalization rate of 1.7%.

