Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington hold prayer service for those killed and injured in Monday night’s shooting in Normal

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington held a prayer service Wednesday night for member Julie Davis.

The group coming together after three people were killed, and three others hurt Monday night at The Landings Trailer Court in Normal.

Trinity Senior Pastor Billy Newell said he couldn’t believe it when he heard the news of Julie’s death.

“Just shock, and disbelief that something would happen like that, and that someone that you saw interacting just the same day is no longer there,” said Newell.

Fellow church member Linda Brockett went on mission trips with Julie and said her care for others never went unnoticed.

“She had so much love to give to everybody, I mean when she went to Africa, when she went to Honduras with us, and you could just see it, it lit her up to be able to tell about the love of her savior,” said Brockett.

Brockett said being with her church community, remembering Julie, helped lift her spirits.

“I think it’s where I needed to be, to hear the words, and the comfort, and to know that she’s loved and for her family to know,” said Brockett.

Pastor Newell said he hopes those who attended know they don’t have to mourn by themselves.

“We don’t have to live with this burden alone, but that we as a community can divide it together, and while this will be one night of doing that, hopefully there will be many more opportunities for us and our different pockets and places of our community to keep encouraging one another through a long journey of healing,” said Newell.