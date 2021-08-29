Twin-Cities environmental leaders encouraging refillable water bottles at Uptown Normal events

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Reduce, reuse, and refuse. Twin-Cities environmental leaders are encouraging people to cut their plastic consumption this fall.

They want people to bring re-fillable water bottles to festivals and events in Uptown Normal.

The town, Illinois State University, and The Ecology Action Center in Normal are partnering to provide WaterMonster water dispensers at events. People can easily refill any bottle for free and the dispensers were used this weekend at the Sweet Corn Circus.

Ecology Action Center Executive Director Michael Brown said plastic pollution is becoming a huge problem worldwide.

“A lot of water bottles, single-use plastics don’t get recycled even if they are recyclable, and so we wanna encourage people to use the more sustainable option which is re-usable bottles whether its plastic, metal, glass whatever your preference is,” said Brown.

He said the three groups each have a WaterMonster tank, which will be at events in Uptown Normal.