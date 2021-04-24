Two Central Illinois organizations break ground on land for veteran housing

LINCOLN, Ill. (WMBD) — Two Central Illinois organizations hoping to find long-term housing for veterans reached an important milestone Saturday in Lincoln.

The Central Illinois Veterans Commission broke ground on land to build three homes for local veterans for free.

The group partnering with “2×4’s for Hope”, a non-profit focusing on sustainable housing for homeless and at-risk veterans.

Veterans Commission Chairman Joe Schaler said the best part is that these are forever homes for the veterans.

“Once they’re completed, we turn the keys over to the veteran, it is there home. It is completed, it is furnished, there is food in the refrigerator,” said Schaler.

He said the group offers support and resources to the veterans who live there, even after the keys are handed over. He said construction on the houses will finish this summer.