PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are investigating a shooting and car chase that sent to males to the hospital Saturday evening.

Lt. Michael Boland with the Peoria Police Department issued a release explaining the incident happened at approximately 6:08 p.m. During this time, officers heard shots fired near the 900 Block of West McClure.

Witnesses reported seeing a blue vehicle chasing and shooting at a black vehicle while speeding through the area. Officers found multiple shell casings across several hundred yards and noticed several parked cars were struck by gunfire.

The released goes on to explain at around 6:14 p.m., two males from one of the cars arrived at OSF St. Francis Medical Center and were both treated for gunshot wounds.

The conditions, ages, and identifies of the males were not released.

Police said this is an active investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria Police at (309) 673-4521, Tip411, or CrimeStoppers at (309) 673-4521.