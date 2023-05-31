PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two men remain in the Peoria County Jail on Wednesday, less than two days after they were arrested on weapons charges by an Illinois State Police trooper.

Devante Q. Mables, 30, and Tristan L. Shelton, 32, both of Peoria, were booked into the county jail shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possessing a stolen firearm, possession of a weapon by a felon and defacing the weapon’s ID markings, according to an ISP spokeswoman Jayme Bufford.

According to online records from Peoria County Circuit Court, neither man has appeared before a judge to be formally charged. That could happen on Thursday.

The two were in an vehicle near the intersection of North University Street and West Parkside Drive just after 5:40 p.m. when the trooper pulled them over for having an illegal window tint and a suspended registration for the vehicle, according to Bufford.

A conversation with the two men led to the trooper searching the vehicle and allegedly finding an illegal weapon. No further details were available, Bufford said.