TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) – Two people are dead and four people are in the hospital after a crash near the intersection of Townline Rd. and Locust Rd.

Jeff Lower, Tazewell County Sheriff, said the crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

He said a UTV, utility task vehicle, with five people inside was travelling southbound on Locus Road just outside of Tremont.

Lower said the UTV apparently ran a stop sign and collided in the intersection with a pickup truck that was travelling eastbound on Townline road.

He said two people in the UTV were killed and four people, included the drivers of the UTV and the pickup truck, were transported to OSF St. Francis Medical Center.

Lower said the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, and Tazewell County Coroners Office are all investigating the crash.

He said Townline Rd is closed from I-155 to Antioch Road and Locust Road is closed from Red Shale Hill Road to Scott Road while the crash is under investigation.

This story will be updated.