Former developers of Peoria’s famed Pere Marquette Hotel now accused of stealing from the hotel

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two Peoria businessmen working for the Pere Marquette Hotel are in the hot seat after a federal grand jury indicted them and accused them of using hotel project funds for personal gain.

In the indictment from United States Attorney John C. Milhiser, 78-year-old Gary E. Matthews and 67-year-old Monte J. Brannan are accused of embezzling funding from investors, the City of Peoria, hotel revenues, and others since 2008.

If they are convicted, they could face up to 20 years in prison after being charged with five counts of mail fraud, one count of money laundering conspiracy, and nine counts of money laundering. They are also charged with three more counts of money laundering, meaning they could face an additional 10 years.

Brannan faces a maximum statutory penalty for three counts of concealment of bankruptcy assets, which would earn him up to five years in prison.

According to that indictment, Matthews used GEM Hospitality LCC, which he created in 2008, to own and develop the hotel complex in downtown Peoria. In 2011, Brannan joined as a co-managing partner after Matthews sold half the ownership for $1 million.

Meanwhile, the indictment said the City of Peoria reached a redevelopment agreement with Matthews for a renovation project that included the renovation of the Pere Marquette and an additional Pere Marquette Courtyard Marriott hotel. This project was funded by an estimated $92 million through a fund called Indure.

The indictment says Indure funds a list of organizations, including:

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and National Electrical Association Diversified Underwritten Real Estate Fund LLC

Local banks

The City of Peoria

CORE Construction Services of Illinois

Private investors

Further reading shows Matthews and Brannan were required not to touch any of those funds except “as explicitly provided,” including a side letter amendment with the city, which loaned $7 million and issued a $29 million grant for the project.

According to documents, Marriott International managed both the Pere Marquette after it opened in mid-2013 and the Courtyard after its opening in 2014, but Matthews and Brannan did not have access to the hotels’ revenues, so they sought to change that.

In 2014, Matthews alleged Marriott managed the properties poorly and insisted on taking control. While Peoria rejected Matthews’ proposal, the city issued a side letter amendment to loan documents, giving Matthews’ the chance to retain First Hospitality Group (FHG) of Rosemont, IL, and effectively manage the hotel.

The indictment states the side letter amendment required Matthews and Brannan to file monthly compliance certificates containing various provisions, including one that prevented the two from taking payments directly or indirectly. Further on in the indictment, it alleges Matthews and Brannan filed just three compliance certificates, all of which were false, and then stopped complying with the requirement entirely.

Matthews and Brannan had FHG send monthly payments from hotel revenues to personal accounts and fraudulently used those funds for themselves. The document states Matthews and Brannan were well aware FHG was unable to pay for other financial obligations the hotels had at that time.

FHG listed financial statements showing the payments like monthly rent, garage rent, Marriott rewards expenses, and franchise fees. The indictment states Matthews and Brannan allegedly submitted these statements to others involved in the project’s financing despite knowing the statements were misleading and fraudulent.

The indictment states even as Marriott issued a notice of default due to past due obligations of $1.4 million in June 2016, Matthews and Brannan did not pay the tab and allegedly continued to take money from the hotel for themselves. Matthews and Brannan paid to keep the reservation system for the hotels active after Marriott shut it off in January 2017.

Indure also issued a notice of default on its delinquent loan and filed a foreclosure action in February 2017. After the foreclosure, the indictment alleges Matthews and Brannan (alongside their related businesses named in the foreclosure filing) were responsible for multiple delays in court proceedings, all while maintaining access to the hotels’ revenues.

Documents reveal Matthews and Brannan continued to fraudulently transfer hotel revenues to the tune of about $750,000 to themselves after the notice of foreclosure, even as they defaulted on loans and other obligations. The two made FHG transfer around $13.8 million of the hotels’ revenues to a personal account and diverted about $1.6 million to themselves and their businesses.

Lastly, the indictment charged Brannan with three counts of concealment of bankruptcy assets after filing for bankruptcy under Chapter 11 in April 2018. Brannan allegedly omitted bank accounts, concealed a vehicle, and $80,000 in cash. One bank account included funds for a startup known as Seduction Boutique, which Brannan was a shareholder of and an authorized signer on the account.

The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation Division.

At this time, there is no date for when the indictment will be heard in court.