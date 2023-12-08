PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department arrested two teens on multiple alleged gun charges on Thursday.

According to a Peoria police news release, officers located a vehicle that was connected to an ongoing investigation near Knoxville and Maywood Avenue at approximately 4:21 p.m.

Officers approached and were able to detain a 16-year-old boy and girl and an adult who were in the vehicle. While searching the vehicle, officers allegedly located a handgun that was reported stolen, a second handgun was also located on one of the teens.

They were all transported to the Peoria Police Department to be interviewed, and the driver was released.

The 16-year-old girl was arrested for alleged aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID, possession of a firearm under the age of 21 and possession of a stolen firearm.

The 16-year-old boy was arrested for alleged aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID and possession of a firearm under the age of 21.

Both teens were transported to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers(anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.