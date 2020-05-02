U. of Illinois trustees to vote on intimate relations policy

URBANA, Ill. (The News-Gazette) — A proposed policy at the University of Illinois would prohibit faculty and staff from having intimate relations with undergraduates and anyone they supervise.

The News-Gazette reports that two proposed policies stem from a set of recommendations aimed at preventing sexual misconduct. Trustees are expected to vote on both policies at their May 21 meeting.

The proposed intimate relations policy states disciplinary action will be taken if violated, and will also allow for exceptions. Trustees had been planning to ban relations between graduate students and faculty and staff as well, but removed that provision after getting feedback from the university’s academic senate in Urbana.