U.S. Senate candidate files defamation charges against opponent

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — U.S. Senate candidate Allison Salinas said she’s filing defamation charges against her opponent on Sunday.

Salinas is running against incumbent Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Peggy Hubbard in the 2022 election.

Salinas says Hubbard accused her of being “wanted or implicated in a murder three years ago in Texas.” On Sunday, Salinas released a statement saying in part, “Not only are these claims false, but this also implies that Salinas has current charges against her for this horrible crime.”

Salinas said the statements from Hubbard came from Facebook messages and posts.