WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One Central Illinois car dealership is celebrating its 40-year anniversary.

Uftring Chevrolet reached a 4-decade milestone, Thursday, as a packed lobby congratulated owner Gary Uftring on his longevity in business.

The dealership started in 1982 and has been in the same location since 1986 serving thousands throughout the Central Illinois area.

Back in 2018, the building burned down its location at 1860 Washington Rd and was rebuilt in less than a year.

Uftring, while thanking his loved ones and everyone who contributed to the success of the dealership, said he never imagined the business remaining as long as it has.

He said he’s always loved cars and the secret to his success lies in his passion for the business.

“I enjoy people and I like cars a lot so it’s just been an easy thing to just stay with and work at it because it’s not a job,” Uftring said. “It’s a passion and I love this business and I love the employees and team members that we have.”

He said his goal is to keep the business going as long as it can and he wants the legacy to be rooted in fairness and honesty.