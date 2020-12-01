Unit 5 to go remote until end of year

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Unit 5 will continue with remote learning for all students until the end of the calendar year, Dec. 18.

“While we understand it may be difficult to make a decision for this length of time, it is necessary so that we can ensure that we have proper staffing in place. We will not be able to allow students to switch from one learning environment to another after choices are made,” the district said in a statement.

Parents are being encouraged to consider the method of learning they want for their students in the second half of the school year.

All early learning and k-5 students could have a different teacher from the Fall depending on number of students who pick remote or in-person in spring.

Families should consider the following when making a decision:

In-person learning

Unit 5 is planning to begin in January on a hybrid schedule – two days in person and three days asynchronous. Based on the numbers of students and local metrics, that could change to five days a week of in-person learning at any time during the semester.

There may be times when the class will be temporarily in remote learning (based on metrics).

Fully remote

Students may be placed with a teacher from another school.

In some cases student teachers (under the supervision of a certified staff member) may serve as the lead teacher.

Remote section class sizes will be larger than the typical in-person classes.

Students will have access to PE, Art, Music and IMC activities, but may not meet with a Specials Teacher (This does not apply to Early Learning)

Generally, 6-12 students will have the same teachers whether they are in person or fully remote. Changes will not be allowed later in the semester.

“We recognize that nothing about COVID has been easy and appreciate all that you have done to support your student(s) and Unit 5 staff. The Pandemic Advisory Committee will meet prior to winter break to evaluate and discuss what has worked well and what can be improved, and changes that need to be made moving forward. We will keep you informed of any changes,” the district said in a press release.