Vacant Peoria home catches fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Fire crews worked to battle flames coming from a vacant home early Thursday morning.



Peoria Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at around 3:00 A.M. on S Greenlawn Ave. near W. Antoinette St. and W. Ann St.



Crews that arrived on scene found flames coming from the back, front and top of the home.



Battalion Chief Lore Baxter told WMBD that the house was structurally unsafe. Because of that, as of 5:30 a.m., fire crews could not enter the home.



The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

As of just before 5:00 a.m. Thursday, there were no firefighter injuries according to Chief Baxter.



We will update this story with more information when it is available