Vehicle stickers can be renewed at drive-up Illinois offices

CHICAGO (AP) — Seven Driver Services’ locations run by the Illinois Secretary of State’s office will reopen Tuesday with drive-through service for drivers who need to renew vehicle registration stickers.

Secretary of State Jesse White says the buildings were chosen because they allow for drive-through transactions as Illinois continues coping with the spread of the coronavirus. He says employees will wear face masks and encouraged people who need to visit to wear their own face coverings.

Three of the facilities are in Chicago; four others are in Rockford, Macomb, Tilton and Springfield. White says drivers can still renew their vehicle registration stickers online.