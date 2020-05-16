Motorcycle crash leaves one dead

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One man is dead after being involved in a single motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 1:14 p.m., the Bloomington Fire and Bloomington Police Departments arrived on Hamilton Road near State Farm Plaza South for reports of a crash, according to the McLean County coroner. Upon arrival, responders found the driver of the motorcycle died at the scene. The coroner wrote in a statement he was the only occupant.

His identity will not be released at this time, pending family notification. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.

This incident remains under investigation.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected