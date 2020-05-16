Breaking News
One dead, 3 hurt in Peoria following gunfire, car chase and police-involved shooting
Motorcycle crash leaves one dead

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One man is dead after being involved in a single motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 1:14 p.m., the Bloomington Fire and Bloomington Police Departments arrived on Hamilton Road near State Farm Plaza South for reports of a crash, according to the McLean County coroner. Upon arrival, responders found the driver of the motorcycle died at the scene. The coroner wrote in a statement he was the only occupant.

His identity will not be released at this time, pending family notification. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.

This incident remains under investigation.

