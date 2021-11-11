Veterans Day Parade draws more than 100 people

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Thursday’s rain showers paused for the annual Veterans Day Parade in Peoria, hosted by American Legion Post #2 since 1919.

“It’s an honor to celebrate veterans and to celebrate what veterans have done,” said Gary E. Hall, service officer with American Legion Post #2.

More than 100 people turned out to see more than 30 units march from the Central Firehouse and down Main Street, finishing at the Peoria County Courthouse.

Hall said Vietnam veterans weren’t treated nicely when they came home.

“The way Vietnam veterans were treated, it’s been my ambition ever since to make sure that no veteran gets treated the way we were – spit on, called baby killers,” he said.

Heath Williams, Desert Storm Grand Marshal for the parade, said it’s great see his fellow veterans.

“Being amongst our brothers and sisters, everybody’s putting on their uniform, it’s a honor to be here,” he said.

Navy veteran Mindy Feldman said she enjoyed the parade, but hopes Veterans Day becomes a federal holiday so more people could come to future parades.

“I wish it would become a national holiday,” she said. “I love the fact that they do honor veterans and that’s a great thing but I wish more people would attend,” she said.