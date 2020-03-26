Veterinarians adjust methods and practices during COVID-19 pandemic

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local veterinarians are making changes to how they treat animals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At Peoria Area Veterinary Group, Dr. John Calhoun says his office reducing their interactions with owners. Now, they meet pet owners outside and bring the animals in the clinic to perform the exam.

The extra efforts are to keep staff safe and prevent any possible spread and have been recommended to veterinarians by the Illinois State Veterinary Medical Association and the American Veterinary Medical Association.

“We want to keep our employees safe, we want to keep our clients safe, we want to do everything we can to stop this as best we can in our area, in our county,” said Calhoun.

He also says PAVG is willing to work with clients who are in high-risk groups.

“We are more than willing to do anything we can to help our clients that are older, that are concerned, to either reschedule an appointment or for later until this kind of passes or we are willing to talk to them about doing a home service,” said Calhoun.

He also added they’re limiting some services that are not immediate, like nail trimmings.