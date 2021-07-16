Village of Dunlap celebrating 150th anniversary with a “Party in the Park”

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — The village of Dunlap is celebrating the sesquicentennial anniversary of its founding with music, art, and food.

The “150th Party in the Park” is a free event from 1 P.M. to 8 P.M. on Saturday at Central Park. The event will feature live music, vendors, food trucks, and beer.

Dunlap Clerk Tracy Korger said it’s an honor to put together such a historic celebration. Direct descendants and former mayors are expected to be in attendance and will be recognized.

“Well it means a lot, it’s part of history, we’ve actually had people contact us who were at the 100th-anniversary party, and sent us pictures of that, the winners of the longest beard contest, so its been really interesting, learned a lot about the community,” said Korger.

There won’t be a longest beard contest this year, but there are plenty of activities for the whole family.

Korger encourages everyone to come out and celebrate. She recommended bringing a blanket and chairs to sit on for the live music.

“We live in a really great community, for the last year and half that we’ve had to count our blessings and be thankful about where we live,” she said.

It’s a family-friendly event, and there will be arts and crafts for the kids.

Central Park is located at the corner of North 1st Street and East Ash Street, near the water tower.