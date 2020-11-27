Volunteers help clean up Coal Hollow park

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — The Chillicothe park districts nature preserve is 40 acres of walking trails, and natural environment.

Kevin Yates, executive director of the Chillicothe Park District, says the preserve has been big for the park district.

“This year has been a tough year for everyone, park districts and programming and recreation included. Most of our summer activities from our pool, to our summer programming, even now into the fall and winter have been cancelled due to regulation, this provides a perfect, safe, outdoor experience for families to get out and enjoy nature, and our natural river bluff environment,” said Yates.

Earlier this year the park district received a grant from Illinois Clean Energy Foundation, allowing them to purchase an additional 40 acres, which will eventually equal 80 acres for recreational use.