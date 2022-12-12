PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Walker Hayes’ Duck Buck Tour is coming to the Peoria Civic Center in 2023.

According to a press release, the headlining tour will kick off in Rosemont on April 13 before coming to the Peoria Civic Center on April 14.

“I can’t wait to get back out on tour,” says Hayes. “Headlining an arena tour for the first time this past year was a dream come true. The whole family was able to come out and the road has become our new home away from home. All the fans that have come out or will come out are making this dream a reality. I owe it all to them, and this next tour will be the biggest and best. I don’t take for granted that they spent their hard-earned money on my shows, and I plan to make it well worth it!”

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 16 at 10:00 a.m. CT. Click here for more details.