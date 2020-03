PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Culinary students with Woodruff Career & Technical Center won third place at state on Saturday.

Kevin Roecker took to Facebook congratulating the team, saying this was the highest ever finish.

He adds the third-place finish qualifies the kids for scholarship money.

He goes on to say the management team won first in state for the third year in a row and will compete for the national championship in May.