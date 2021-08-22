Washington Arts Festival returns, brings artists from across the Midwest

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Artists from across the country displayed their work in Washington over the weekend. It’s for the Washington Arts Festival, with craft beer, wine, live music, and of course, art.

“We have over 55 artists displaying their unique handmade items, we’ve got some great community support, and we’ve had some great weather, so it’s been a good weekend so far,” said Brian Tibbs, Executive Director for the Washington Park District.

He said the arts festival is a big hit, bringing in people from across the Midwest.

“We draw people from all over Central Illinois, and even a little further away that come to our show, we have a great core group of artists, it’s just exciting to have people come out to the park, beautiful setting, and just a great show,” said Tibbs.

April Sepich was one of those people making the drive from far away. This was her ninth year displaying her art at the festival.

“I’m originally from Central Illinois, I now live in Wisconsin, but I’m originally from this area and I love coming back, I love this show, the people are friendly,” said Sepich.

She said interactions with visitors are part of what keeps her coming back.

“They’re friendly, they’re welcoming, they’re complementary, they ask questions, they’re very interested in what I do, how I’m doing, and the other artists as well,” said Sepich.

She looks forward to returning next year.

“I do about 35 shows a year, and this is one of my absolute favorites to do,” said Sepich.