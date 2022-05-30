WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Community members in Washington took place in the Memorial Day commemorations Monday morning.

Dozens of flags and residents lined Main Street, with the sound of Washington’s High School marching band filling the air, all paying tribute to the lives lost of those who served the country.

Both parents and children alike saluted the floats, cars, and veterans taking part in the Memorial Day parade.

“The Memorial Day parade is our way of saying thank you to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to this country and making sure that we could have everything we want and need,” Michael Segal, Washington resident, said.

Segal said those needs included freedom and liberty. He said both he and his daughter make attending Memorial Day parades a tradition, no matter which community they’re living in.

“You see how much everyone cares about people who served in the military and the army,” Segal’s daughter said.

For many residents who came out, like Elizabeth Watts Malouchos, the idea of military service is in their bloodline.

“It has become a tradition in our family to see my dad and her grandpa [Malouchos’ daughter] ride on the veterans of foreign wars float because he is a Vietnam veteran,” Malouchos said.

She said her father being a veteran is not only a fact she’s proud of, but it’s a concept she’s honored to teach to her daughter.

“I think it’s incredibly important to teach the broad and deep history of the United States,” Malouchos said. “The conflicts that we have undertaken, but also all of the soldiers that have served in the armed forces and made the ultimate sacrifice.”

The sounds from the parade soon led to silence at the Glendale Cemetery, where the event concluded. Community members gathered for prayer, speeches, and placing a flag on a veteran’s memorial.

Col. Rusty Ballard, wing commander at Illinois Air National Guard’s 182nd Airlift Wing, called the turnout for the parade inspiring.

“It’s truly humbling to see all the people in this small town come out,” Ballard said. “For such a small town, they have a great showing.”

He said appreciation is the most important message to convey on Memorial Day.

“Thank you for your service, especially those who have fallen in the past,” Ballard said.

Other residents said the fallen are never truly forgotten as long as you continue to say their names and tell their stories.