Washington man uplifts community with hymns

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Shawn Degenhart runs Gospelfest Ministries with his wife in Washington.

When the statewide shutdown started, he wanted to continue to spread love to people, beginning to sing hymns on his Facebook page, which have been well-received.

“It became really popular and people started leaving comments with thanks and suggestions for the next hymn. I never thought I’d be doing 200 of them,” Degenhart said.

Friday was hymn number 200 for Degenhart, and he says he hopes to do more.

“I’m hoping to do at least a year, a full year, so we’ll get through Christmas and into next winter and spring and we’ll see what happens after a year,” Degenhart said.

He says the positivity from the viewers is heart-warming, and that he’s received inspirational messages motivating him to continue.

“I received a letter in the mail from a woman who just thanked me over and over, for doing these hymns, she said that when she was listening to it the other day, she had just got word that her brother had passed away and she went back and listened to more of my hymns and it really helped her through that time,” Degenhart said.

With the current uncertainty, he says a little love goes a long way.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected