Washington Police investigate shooting threat at the high school

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Washington Police Department is investigating a shooting threat at Washington Community High School.

Police Chief Mike McCoy said the department is aware of a threat that is circulating on social media. He said the department is working with the school district and said leaders are in constant communication.

“We are taking this seriously,” said Chief McCoy in an email to WMBD.

He also said police have developed a plan for Monday when students head to school.

WMBD also reached out to Washington District 308 Superintendent Dr. Kyle Freeman. He did not respond.

This story will be updated.