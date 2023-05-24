SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. JB Pritzker discussed the FY24 budget negotiations in Springfield Wednesday.

According to Pritzker, an agreement has been reached with members of the general assembly on the Fiscal Year 2024 budget.

“From violence prevention, higher education and K-12 funding, and filling teacher vacancies, to more workforce development, and enhanced behavioral health services, this budget makes historic investments that will benefit our state for years to come,” Pritzker said

This will mark the fifth balanced budget since Pritzker has taken office.