SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker will be sworn in Monday at the state capitol alongside other newly elected state leaders.

Pritzker’s official inauguration is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Bank of Springfield Center.

WGN plans to livestream the entire event within this story starting shortly before 11:30 a.m. This story will then be updated later today summarizing what happened.