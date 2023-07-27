CHICAGO (WMBD) — Watch as Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias held a press conference in Chicago Thursday on the Skip the Line Program at Illinois DMVs.

Giannoulias said that the program, which will start Sept. 1, is expected to eliminate the unpredictability of wait times at the DMV and improve customer service.

The program will require everyone to make appointments for in-person visits at the 44 busiest DMVs in Illinois. In Central Illinois, that includes Peoria, Pekin and Bloomington.

Appointments can be made online or by calling (844) 817-4649. A video on how to schedule an appointment is available here.

The program will also encourage everyone to take advantage of online services to renew their driver’s license, ID or license plate sticker without needing to go to the DMV.

“Customers will save time by skipping the line,” said Giannoulias. “Our goal is to eliminate the Time Tax that has plagued Illinoisans for years, forcing them to stand in long lines wasting time – just to conduct basic services. Extending hours at all DMVs and requiring appointments at our 44 highest-volume facilities is the most efficient way to get the services you need quickly and without the headache of unpredictable wait times.”

All DMVs will also be extending their hours of operation to Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. 16 DMVs around Illinois will also be open on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

In Central Illinois, both Peoria and Bloomington DMVs will be open on Saturday.