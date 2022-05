BUFFALO, Ill. (WMBD) — Buffalo, NY city officials and law enforcement addressed Saturday’s mass shooting at a Tops Markets grocery store. The shooter– identified as Payton S. Gendron of Conklin, New York– killed 10 and injured three.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown led the press conference Sunday, which started shortly before noon.

“This event will not define Buffalo,” said New York Attorney General Letitia James.