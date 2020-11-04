WATCH: Pritzker addresses graduated tax amendment failure

"There will be cuts, and they will be painful"

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is set to give an update on how the state is handling the COVID-19 pandemic as the election comes to an end.

The press conference will take place in the Blue Room on the 15th floor of the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago.

Pritzker began the press conference by addressing State Sen. Bill Brady leaving his leadership role in the General Assembly.

He then provided context for where the state was financially when he entered office before addressing the failure of the graduated income tax amendment.

He said there were three paths towards addressing the state’s debt, including massive cuts to social programs. He said the graduated income tax was his method of tackling the financial issues facing the state, but voters choose not to implement it.

“There will be cuts, and they will be painful,” Pritzker said as a result of the failed statewide amendment.

