Water damage restoration companies busy

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Recent heavy rain across the region has water damage restoration services staying busy.

Servpro of Peoria crews have been busy not only in the Peoria area they’re also helping Servpro crews in Bloomington-Normal with flooded basements.

The owner of Servpro of Peoria said crews have seen up to five feet of water in one basement and some saw damage that’ll cost 50 to 70-thousand dollars to fully repair.

It was so busy this weekend that even management had to step in to help.

“I went out with a crew. Helping them do assessments. Figure out which ones we need to handle first. Meeting with the homeowners doing more of the customer service side of it.

“Just make sure which ones we need to prioritize and help first. So, I was out there with them this weekend.” Said Servpro of Peoria Owner Jason Fletcher

Fletcher says they’ve also been busy working on roof damage from the storms in Fulton County from a few weeks ago