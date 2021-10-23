West Bloomington Revitalization Project host Harvest Fest at West Side Community Garden

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Saturday afternoon, volunteers with the West Bloomington Revitalization Project hosted a harvest festival at their West Side Community Garden.

Organizers said it encourages the community to gather and beautify the area.

“It’s been a really good, growing community garden and people have gotten to know each other, I’ve gotten to know people that are neighbors that I’ve never known,” said Valerie Dumser with WBRP.

Members of the community, including kids, were encouraged to draw chalk pictures on the sidewalk and decorate a mural on the garden’s fence.

“People walk by and they get inspired, and even though it’s kind of a dreary day, the color just really pops and it really just makes people feel like this is a celebration,” said Danell Dvorak with WBRP.

Dvorak said she’s proud to have the garden on Bloomington’s West Side and be able to grow fresh produce there.

“The west side is the best side, of Bloomington. It’s got, I think, the most diversity, gorgeous homes, wonderful soil, I mean talk about Illinois soil, this is the place to grow things. A community garden is the heart of a neighborhood because it is something that you work on, you enjoy together,” said Dvorak.

People could also pick up free vegetables. Dumser said she’s happy to get produce for those who need it.

“It just, it makes you feel good to know that people are getting the food they need,” said Dumser.